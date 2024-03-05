Wrekin Housing Group looks to inspire more women to work in construction

Though more women are joining the construction industry than ever before, figures from the National Association of Women in construction, say women make up just 10.9 per cent of the roles in the sector.

However, Wrekin says it is 'bucking the national trend' and Development Programme Manager Laura Benting said: “Our team is over 50 per cent women and we have people working at all levels.

"We’re bucking the national trend. There’s never any pushback and we’re not treated any differently – whether that’s by people within Wrekin or our many external partners.”

Area Investment Liaison Officer Ann Donohoe has worked at Wrekin for 17 years, starting out as a scheme manager with the providers retirement living team.

Ann has also worked with Wrekin gas team but is now part of Wrekin’s award-winning development team that built 505 homes last year.

Ann Donahoe and Laura Benting are part of Wrekin's Devleopment Team

She said: “Wrekin have supported me every step of the way – they’ve allowed me to get my qualifications and get experience in different sides of the business.

“If you look at the development and construction, traditionally the roles have been dominated by men. Over half of our team are women and we are being give real opportunities. I think it’s great.

“I think a lot has changed in the last few years. We are seeing more women in key development roles – that’s definitely the case here at Wrekin. I’ve felt hugely supported during my time here - I’ve been allowed to study and make real progress in my career.”

Painter and Decorator Samantha Stanley has been with Wrekin for 11 years and added: “I’m really proud of the progress that’s been made in recent years. I was the only female trade here when I started and it was quite nerve-racking at the time but I’ve always been treated with respect by my colleagues. Now we’re seeing female gas engineers, plasters and plumbers, as well as painters and decorators.

“The customers I visit are really supportive. One tenant couldn’t believe that Wrekin had a female painter and decorator. She was really supportive and even got in touch with the office to thank them for sending a female trade.”