Shropshire law firm welcomes new residential conveyancer

Saffia Keegan has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office at a time when demand for the firm’s residential conveyancing services is growing.

Praveen Chaudhari, head of residential property at Lanyon Bowdler, said Saffia was already proving to be a valuable addition since joining the team in January.

He said: “Despite rising interest rates, the property market in Shropshire is still seeing plenty of transactions and demand for residential conveyancing is high. We are delighted to welcome Saffia to the firm, whose knowledge and experience will be of great benefit to our clients.”

Saffia graduated from University of Wolverhampton with a first class degree in law in 2017, followed by a distinction in the Legal Practice Course (LPC) in 2018.

She started her legal career in Shropshire specialising in debt recovery and litigation before moving onto a paralegal role at a Telford firm where she qualified as a chartered legal executive and solicitor in 2022.

Saffia specialises in all aspects of residential conveyancing transactions including freehold and leasehold sales and purchases, transfers of equity and re-mortgage transactions.

She said: “I really enjoy helping people during what is one of the most exciting, but often stressful, times in their lives.

“Buying a property is a major commitment so one of my key aims is to make the process as smooth as possible, so my clients can just get on with looking forward to moving into their new home rather than being worried about the legal paperwork.

“Lanyon Bowdler is a well-established and respected law firm here in Shropshire and I am really pleased to be part of the team.”