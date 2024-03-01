Tom joins the team at GHP Legal

GHP Legal, which has offices in Oswestry, Wrexham and Llangollen, has appointed Tom Rimmington, a solicitor for more than 30 years.

Tom has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the preparation of wills and trusts, the administration of estates, inheritance tax matters and advising clients regarding elderly issues from LPAs to Deputy Orders.

He is also a full member of STEP, the Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners, and has been a STEP examiner since 2018.

STEP is a global professional body comprising lawyers, accountants, financial advisors and other practitioners who help families plan for their futures.

Tom said: “I particularly enjoy the technical aspects of it, especially when it comes to estate planning and trusts that enable clients to protect their property and assets.

"The work has so many different facets and I deal with clients of all ages. Older clients sometimes find it difficult to attend the firm’s offices and travelling out to see them in their own home adds yet another dimension.”

GHP Legal Partner, Ulia Choudhry, said: “Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Private Client department. He is a welcome addition to a busy and dedicated team and will be a great asset to the firm.”