Evolution Castings Group, comprising the Grainger and Worrall group of companies, recently named Duncan Eldridge as chief executive officer.

And Andrew Burn, currently the Group’s Executive Chairman, who will become the non-executive chairman, says the move was another key step in the company’s growth plans – with the US market high on the agenda.

Mr Burn said: "What we are in active discussions about and looking to do is see if we can make an acquisition or develop a strategic alliance with companies in the USA.

"We want to put our footprint further into the US to serve our customers over there. That will mean we can not only build the business globally and serve our customers in Europe but we can also do more to meet requirements in America.

"This would very much be about additional capacity to compliment the great work we are already doing here in Bridgnorth. It's all about positive growth.

"We are looking to expand into the US and move into different sectors, as well as seeing activity, not just in combustion engines and electric vehicles but, for example, hydrogen."

Grainger & Worrall, a world-leading manufacturer of sand castings to well-known supercar, hyper car and EV manufacturers, was subject to a management buyout last June, following a period of challenges and turbulent performance.

And Mr Burn said the appointment of Mr Eldridge was always part of the plan for the business.

“This reinforces our desire to recruit and retain the very best people in the marketplace,” he said.

“Duncan’s prior experience and knowledge of operating in overseas markets is going to be invaluable to the Group.”

Mr Eldridge has had a long career in international manufacturing and technology businesses. After starting his career as a manufacturing engineer in automotive components, working in UK, Europe and the United States, he progressed through project management to operations director roles initially in the automotive sector and then in aerospace avionics.

He has worked closely with major customers in UK, Europe and United States. For the past 15 years, he has held several managing director positions at Morgan Advanced Materials, Marshall Aerospace and Northrop Grumman in each case leading businesses with subsidiaries across multiple countries.

"My skill-set has been turning the business around and getting it pointing in the right direction," said Mr Burn. "Duncan has the skill-set to really hone the business and take it forward so we can think about the next few years.

"He is an engineer by background in aerospace and automotive so has knowledge of casting businesses and is a consummate managing director and chief executive of businesses.

"We are all playing to our skill-sets now. What we need is me helping to drive the corporate activity for the company in the US with Duncan running the business and making sure the manufacturing is running well and we are keeping the customers really happy, which we continue to do."