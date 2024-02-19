Morgans set to hold open day

Morgans Home Improvements will be holding an event on March 20 aimed at the public and traders.

It will be hosted at Morgans of Oswestry, Mile End Business Park, Oswestry, SY10 8NN from 8am-3pm.

There will be more than 40 suppliers coming from across the Morgans Group, who will be offering a range of offers on the day, product demonstrations as well as some fabulous prize.

Additionally, there will be refreshments in the form of hot drinks and bacon sandwiches to enjoy while visitors browse the stands.

Morgans Builders Merchants has been established for more than 60 years and has a great reputation as a local supplier of building, agricultural and DIY supplies. They stock a wide range of products from construction supplies to bespoke Garden Buildings and Sheds.