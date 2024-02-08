Name revealed for Telford’s new digital skills and enterprise hub

It will be called The Quad with councillors saying the project is set to 'redefine education, business innovation, and digital skills provision in the region'.

The Quad is a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford College, Harper Adams University, and other partners.

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, caled the The Quad a 'significant asset for the town centre'.

"It's going to be a transformative space that bridges education and industry, creating opportunities for learning, innovation, and business growth," added councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services).

“With more than 300 students a year expected to attend when The Quad opens its doors in September, it will not only offer pathways and opportunities for students already engaged in education and training, it will also offer advice and inspiration for those who may not have considered further training or upskilling.”

Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams University, added: "As a forward-thinking institution, Harper Adams University is thrilled to be part of The Quad. Our degree programmes in Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronic Engineering, and Digital Business Management which will align closely with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the digital landscape."

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, added: “Our investment in Station Quarter is a unique alliance between industry and education, delivering upskilling programmes which employers are asking us for.

"We are elevating aspirations, shaping our future workforce, and equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and so much more."

Enrolment for courses at The Quad are open at harper-adams.ac.uk/courses/ and telfordcollege.ac.uk/

The Quad will officially open its doors in September, welcoming students of all ages and backgrounds.