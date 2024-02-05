Severn Trent to showcase apprenticeship opportunities at Shrewsbury event

Across both companies in total, more than 100 jobs are to be created through apprenticeship schemes with many across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Teams from both companies as well as current apprentices, will be at Severn Trent’s offices in Shelton on Holyhead Road, Shrewsbury between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday.

Staff will talk about life at a water company, the benefits of apprenticeships, and more details into the current jobs on offer.

Jade Pearson, New Talent Lead at Severn Trent said: “Our open evenings are a fab way to let people know exactly what we’re all about, and just why an apprenticeship could be a great next step for anyone’s career and future.

“We have some exciting apprenticeships available, from technical operations to digital design, and even a laboratory scientist. We’re proud to cover such a large geographical patch, and we’re able to bring jobs and opportunities to Shropshire and Powys for those living here to explore and benefit from.”

Harriet Taylor, 21 from Shropshire, who is four months into her Operational Technician Apprenticeship in wastewater said: "Since starting my apprenticeship, it's given me the stability I needed while learning something new and still getting paid. It's given me structure and helped me build my confidence and abilities and I’m already excited about my future here.

"I'd encourage anyone to give it a shot, I love my job, I love learning and my colleagues. I get to go home happy at the end of every day and that's what's important."

To sign up to the event to secure a space, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeship-open-evening-shropshire-and-wales-tickets-806483863947