Telford development site plans could bring jobs boost to region

UK Mid Box developer Total Developments has acquired a 26-acre site situated off Hortonwood 45 Road, in Telford’s Hortonwood Industrial Estate.

Its scheme, now known as Total Park, has a detailed planning consent for 350,000 sq ft of industrial space to be split across four units, with a total power offering of 4 MVA.

It will comprise four Grade A mid-box manufacturing and logistics warehouses ranging from 55,240 to 126,133 sq ft and self-contained units will each have their own dedicated parking and yard areas,

North West based Total Developments are now on site speculatively building the scheme with the development expected to create hundreds of jobs for the local community with more than 14,500 trees and shrubs are to be planted as part of the development.

Ed Chantler, CEO of Total Developments, said: “Total Park Telford represents a continuation of our clear strategy since inception.

"Our track record of identifying sites and speculatively developing best-in-class mid-box warehousing and manufacturing space has established our position as market leaders.

"Our focus on targeting undersupplied towns and cities where there has been a lack of high specification accommodation being brought forward, has ensured our success in achieving pre-commitments and hence gives us the confidence to push on at Telford and ensure the development is expedited to meet demand."

Acquiring agent Edward Spooner, of M1 Agency, said ‘‘Total Park Telford’s unrivalled power provision will prove to be a significant draw for local manufacturers who occupy first generation accommodation within the area.

"Similarly, functional unit configuration and orientation with large yards and strong loading provision should appeal to logistics operators

looking for cost effective space along the M54 Corridor and wider West Midlands region."