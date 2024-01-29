Shropshire Star
Town centre premises snapped up in Wem

A local investor has snapped up spacious premises prominently located in Wem town centre.

By Matthew Panter
Published
The property sold by TSR at 17 High Street, Wem provides versatile accommodation.

The single storey retail/warehouse premises at the rear of 17 High Street in the north Shropshire town extend in total to approximately 2,655 sq ft.

Offers in the region of £175,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Josh Hyde, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property provides versatile and predominantly open-plan accommodation with a large open plan sales area, along with ancillary storage and loading facilities. It offers scope for a variety of uses, subject to planning.

“The premises are ideally located in the heart of Wem next to the town’s large public car park.

“The property attracted a high level of interest before we were pleased to complete a sale to a local investor.”

Fitted out to a modern standard, the property benefits from extensive storage facilities at the rear, including a mezzanine area, with loading and car parking facilities at the front of the premises.

