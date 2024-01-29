Town centre premises snapped up in Wem

The single storey retail/warehouse premises at the rear of 17 High Street in the north Shropshire town extend in total to approximately 2,655 sq ft.

Offers in the region of £175,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Josh Hyde, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property provides versatile and predominantly open-plan accommodation with a large open plan sales area, along with ancillary storage and loading facilities. It offers scope for a variety of uses, subject to planning.

“The premises are ideally located in the heart of Wem next to the town’s large public car park.

“The property attracted a high level of interest before we were pleased to complete a sale to a local investor.”

Fitted out to a modern standard, the property benefits from extensive storage facilities at the rear, including a mezzanine area, with loading and car parking facilities at the front of the premises.