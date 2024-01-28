Newport camera club's incredible images of industry in Shropshire and beyond

Members of the club were asked to take pictures on the subject of “Industrial” and the competition received a wide variety of interpretations.

Judged by David McGuire, first place for the Advanced Prints section went to Norman O’Neill with The Candle Maker.

Sand and Steel, Howard Broadbent

Howard Broadbent (Sand & Steel), Norman O’Neill (Filling the Moulds) and Edward Kosinski (Mechanisation) made up the top four.

Bob Colman (The Plumber’s Shed) and Howard Broadbent (Taking a Break) made up the top six while Jann Wassell (I’m Getting Married at Lunchtime!) and Maria Macklin (Ensuring Peak Performance) were highly commended.

Edward Kosinski's Industrial Support and Discs by Ron Hopkins were commended.

Revolutionary by Rob Gormley

In the Intermediate Prints section, Rob Gormley took the top two places with Revolutionary and Rusty Escape.

Restoring the clock face by Bob Winfield

Bob Winfield (Starting the Refurbishment of A Tower Clockface), Brian Truslove (The Train Depot), Caron Malcolm (Grangemouth Treasure) and Brian Truslove (The Tannery, Marrakesh) made up the top six.

Bob Winfield with Spur Gears was commended.

Factory Workshop by Richard Greswell

In the Advanced PDIs section, Richard Greswell (Factory Worksop) was first with Maria Macklin (Industrial Giant’s Salutation to the Moon), Edward Kosinski (Dust & Rust) and Richard Greswell (Iron Man) making up the top four.

Bob Colman (Quarry) and Martin James (Sand Race) followed with Ron Hopkins (Weed Killing) and Bill Spencer (Fine Tuning the Reactor) highly commended.

Birthplace of Industry by Edward Kosinski

Martin James, with Going Green and Edward Kosinski with Birthplace of Industry were commended.

In the Intermediate PDIs section, Rob Gormley (Cloud Making) won with Caron Malcolm (The Halesfield Blues) and David Collier (Memories of Industry Fading Fast) completing the top three.

Cloudmaking by Rob Gormley

Brian Truslove (Fabrication & Grinding), David Collier (Draining the Coalbrookdale Sky) and Alastair Taylor (Lunar Society Icons of Industry) made up the top six while Brian Truslove (Feeder Cables London Underground) was highly commended and Rob Gormley with Out of Condition was commended.

On February 6, nationally known photographer, Andrew Fusek-Peters will be talking about a “Butterfly Safari”.

Andrew has published several books on landscape photography in Shropshire and his pictures of Shropshire wildlife and landscapes regularly appear in national newspapers.

The Halesfield Blues by Caron Malcolm

The club is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The inaugural meeting was held in the offices of the Newport Advertiser in February 1984.

The handwritten minutes of that meeting still survive. Sadly, the first chairman and founder of the club, Jim Strachan died at Christmas 2023. However, three of the original attendees at the first meeting are still members of the club – Alastair Taylor, Bryan Lloyd and Graham Burns.

Frabrication and Grinding by Brian Truslove

The club is planning a number of events this year to celebrate the anniversary, and past members of the club are invited to contact the club secretary at secretary@newportphotoclub.com and come and join in the celebrations.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details are at newportphotoclub.com.