Some 200 business people attended the Mercure Albrighton Hall Hotel near Shrewsbury to hear from organisers, judges, previous winners, and sponsors about this year's event.

Entries are now open for the showpiece awards, which will be presented at a glittering black-tie ceremony at Telford’s International Centre this summer.

Julie Tickell-Cartwright and Ryan Clark from CEL Group

The 2024 competition is free to enter and open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, Best Small Business and Outstanding Customer Service.

There are also several new-look categories this year including an Outstanding Business Growth award, and a return of the category recognising Retail, Leisure and Hospitality.

Brian Benson (Crown Wealth & Management), Katy Jones (EXP Technical Services), Richard Hughes (Chrisbeon), Hugh Strickland (Aaron & Partners) and James Benson from Crown

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross.

“The past few years have been an extraordinary journey for us all. Instead of dwelling on the challenges, we’ve embraced them as opportunities to grow, adapt, and create.

“Shropshire businesses have shown remarkable agility and determination, evolving in ways we couldn’t have imagined, while delivering new products and services to a broader array of markets.

“We take immense pride in presenting businesses of all sizes that shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields."

Matthew Lowe from the Chamber and Sarah Thompson (Luceco Group)

“These are the businesses that have not only raised their own profiles but have also elevated the stature of Shropshire businesses on a larger stage. Winning one of these awards can be a real boost for you, your employees and your business.”.

The closing date for applications is April 12, and winners will be announced at the awards night on June 21. Tickets are now on sale through the awards website.

Awards will include company of the year, best new business, best small business and outstanding customer service.

Outstanding business growth award, community champion, excellence in manufacturing an engineering and a retail, leisure and hospitality achievement award.

There are further awards including the Trailblazer Innovation Award, Eco Award and Young Business Person, open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2024.

The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president and chosen by Chamber directors, will also be presented to someone judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the local business community.

Sarah Tennant and Julie O'Neill from Style World Andrew Buchan (Barclays), Emma Glynn (The Shropshire Distillery) and Victoria Lawson (PaveAways) Rob Hughes and Dena Evans from Reech Marketing and Claire Critchell (Business Support Manager for Telford & Wrekin Council) Ruth Ross with Matthew Lowe (Director of Business), Rachel Owen (Director of Membership), Kelly Riedel (Events Manager) Compere for the evening, Carl Jones The launch of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards Neal Hooper of Aico chats with Carl Jones

The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards has been firmly established as the largest business event in the county for nearly a quarter of a century.

More than 13,000 people have attended the presentation evenings since the event was first launched in 2001.

Winning a trophy is a real badge of honour which has become recognised as a kitemark of excellence. Nearly 300 trophies have been awarded over the years.

Details can be found at shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.