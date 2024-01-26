Time for firms to shine as Shropshire Chamber launches 2024 business awards
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its 2024 business awards to champion the local economy’s ‘vibrancy, innovation and success’.
Some 200 business people attended the Mercure Albrighton Hall Hotel near Shrewsbury to hear from organisers, judges, previous winners, and sponsors about this year's event.
Entries are now open for the showpiece awards, which will be presented at a glittering black-tie ceremony at Telford’s International Centre this summer.
The 2024 competition is free to enter and open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.
It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, Best Small Business and Outstanding Customer Service.
There are also several new-look categories this year including an Outstanding Business Growth award, and a return of the category recognising Retail, Leisure and Hospitality.
“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross.
“The past few years have been an extraordinary journey for us all. Instead of dwelling on the challenges, we’ve embraced them as opportunities to grow, adapt, and create.
“Shropshire businesses have shown remarkable agility and determination, evolving in ways we couldn’t have imagined, while delivering new products and services to a broader array of markets.
“We take immense pride in presenting businesses of all sizes that shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields."
“These are the businesses that have not only raised their own profiles but have also elevated the stature of Shropshire businesses on a larger stage. Winning one of these awards can be a real boost for you, your employees and your business.”.
The closing date for applications is April 12, and winners will be announced at the awards night on June 21. Tickets are now on sale through the awards website.
There are further awards including the Trailblazer Innovation Award, Eco Award and Young Business Person, open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2024.
The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president and chosen by Chamber directors, will also be presented to someone judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the local business community.
The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards has been firmly established as the largest business event in the county for nearly a quarter of a century.
More than 13,000 people have attended the presentation evenings since the event was first launched in 2001.
Winning a trophy is a real badge of honour which has become recognised as a kitemark of excellence. Nearly 300 trophies have been awarded over the years.
Details can be found at shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.