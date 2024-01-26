Dozens of jobs set to be created as Telford factory expansion plan approved
A factory expansion which will create 62 new jobs has been signed off after being supported by councillors.
Cosma Casting UK has had plans approved to increase the floorspace at its Telford 54 Business Park by 46 per cent.
The extended factory will home two new die-casting units to support manufacturing of additional product lines from the factory. Plans also include an area for tool storage and two-storey offices.
Applicant Magna International Holding stated that the expansion comes after the company recently secured a new contract to manufacture additional product lines.
The new contract will create 62 new full-time jobs in addition to its existing 400 strong workforce.
The new die-casting units will be used to manufacture additional product lines of ‘high strength aluminum components’ for the electric vehicle automotive industry.