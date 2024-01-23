Danny joins the team at Greenhous Group

The automotive group, with franchises including Nissan, Vauxhall, Mg and Ford, has confirmed Danny will be responsible for Greenhous Group’s passenger vehicle sites in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Ashley Passant, Greenhous Group Managing Director – Car Division, said: “I am delighted to welcome Danny to the Greenhous Group and I’m excited for the integral role he’ll play in delivering our growth objectives across our retail division.”

Danny joins Greenhous Group following more than 10 years spent at Budgen Motor Group where he held roles including Sales Manager, Group Sales Manager, Head of Business and most recently Group Sales Director.

He said: “I am thrilled to have joined Greenhous and I am looking forward to meeting the various functions across the business and unlocking new opportunities for both future growth and development.”

“The opportunity could not have come at a more exciting time, with a spotlight on sustainability and a new range of EV products, backed by over 100 years in business.”