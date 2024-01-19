Free event for Powys businesses seeking to minimise emissions and cost

The event is organised by Growing Mid Wales, in partnership with Powys and Ceredigion County Councils and will include a light lunch.

It runs from10am to 2pm on Friday, February 9 at Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED), National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), Scottish Power Energy Network (SPEN) and Wales and West Utilities (WWU) are contributing towards the cost of the event.

The aim is to give businesses the opportunity to come together and talk about what they need for the future to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.

Ceredigion County Councillor Keith Henson, cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management, said: “Last year, businesses across the region took part in a survey to identify challenges they were facing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

“The insights from that survey have been used to organise this event to continue this important discussion.

“Ceredigion and Powys businesses considering their transition to net zero are encouraged to come along to the sustainable business solutions event. They will have the opportunity to network and explore ways that could help their business decarbonise.”

A variety of speakers will take part including Net Zero Industry Wales, the Regional Skills Partnership and the energy networks.

Geraint Thomas will share Bargoed Farm’s own decarbonisation journey and provide a tour of the farm’s solar PV, battery storage, electric vehicle charging points, biofuel generators and baling machine for on-site recycling.

Businesses need to register to attend via the Eventbrite form before February 2. Link to eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustainable-business-solutions-in-mid-wales-tickets-789266386007