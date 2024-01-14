Last day for fish and chip shop as shuts down fryers for final time after 41 years

Zach Yiacoumis' Zach's Plaice, on Newport's High Street, will serve up its final portion of fish and chips on Sunday.

Zach, 74, who is originally from Cyprus, opened the shop in 1983 and has been providing cod and chips to the community ever since.

He said that after putting in 60-hour weeks he had finally decided to call it a day, saying: "A lot of people have come in to say goodbye and happy retirement. My mind tells me to carry on but my body does not."

Zach reflected happily on 40-years in business, adding that Newport had been a great community to work in.