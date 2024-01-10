Tickets go live for the Shropshire Business Festival

The event will take place at Wrekin College on Thursday, April 11 and the organisers expect to repeat the success of last year’s event by attracting over 500 business leaders again.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said, “This is the best opportunity of the year to get your business out there and in front of Shropshire’s business leaders. Put your product in their hands, talk to them face-to-face in a relaxed setting, and embrace a different way of networking.

“This isn’t just an invitation to book tickets – we want to hear from the cream of the crop of business leaders and emerging talent. Come and be part of this event – exhibit, sponsor an area, join a VIP event, lead a workshop – there are endless ways to get your business in the spotlight.”

Businesses are snapping up the chance to partner with the B2B event.

Managed Service Provider, Start Tech, will be hosting a Cyber Security Zone to promote ways to keep businesses protected and Chrisbeon will be celebrating its 50th birthday with a custom-built office racecourse for remote-controlled cars.

The event has evolved from Shropshire BizFest into a bigger festival site with a wider range of activities. As well as workshops and seminars on topical issues, attendees can sit down with experts from finance, legal, and HR teams and take part in speed networking sessions.

New for 2024 will be a novel way to enjoy business talks from Silent Seminars, who are sponsoring the concept at the event. Attendees will be given headphones and a choice of channels so they can choose which live talk to tune in to, maximising their time at the event.

Beth added: “Shropshire Business Festival works because of the relaxed atmosphere we create with fun activities which break down the barriers to get chatting. Whether you’re trying a cocktail, throwing axes, or parking a lorry, we give you reasons to talk to the CEO next to you so you can leave with new business relationships.

“This year we’re evolving the offering so there will be a space for start-ups and events specifically for business leaders like our VIP business lunch.

“We are bringing together the best businesses in the county in a festival setting with live music, street food and tipis. There’s no better way to connect with people than when you’re having fun, so secure tickets for your team now!”

Shropshire Business Festival will run from 2pm-7pm at Wrekin College.

To register for your free ticket and to find out about opportunities at the event visit shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.