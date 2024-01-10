Digital skills courses to support people in Telford

Each course consists of six two-hour informal group sessions in a fun and friendly environment, supported by trainers and volunteers.

Trainers tailor sessions depending on what help people need, with topics including using email, internet safety and connecting with family and friends, with the aim of boosting knowledge and confidence online.

Following the success of courses in 2023, which were attended by 110 people at 12 different locations around the borough, Telford & Wrekin Council has now announced dates for the first courses of 2024.

The first is on Thursday, January 11 between 10am and 12pm at Jubilee House in Madeley.

There is a course on Friday, January 12 between 10am and 12pm at Holy Trinity Church in Wrockwardine Wood with limited spaces remaining.

Further sessions include Monday, February 19 between 10am and 12pm at Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre and Tuesday, February 20, from 9.30am and 11.30am at Hadley Community Centre.

Another course on Tuesday, February 20 will take place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

Councillor Nathan England, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said: “Our Get Connected digital skills courses for over 65 have proved incredibly popular, with 110 people taking part last year, so we’re running more for 2024.

"The set have been announced, and there will be more in different locations around the borough too throughout the year.

“These six-week courses are free and open to anyone aged 65 or older who wants to boost their digital confidence and skills, whether that’s the basics of getting connected, or more specific things like internet safety and social media.

“Whether you’ve got a new device like a smartphone, tablet or laptop at Christmas, or you’ve got one already at home, please bring it along so our experts can help you with it.

"If you’re not sure if you have a suitable device, please get in touch and we may be able to help.”

Courses are free but places are limited so booking is essential. To book, call 01952 380000 or visit www.telford.gov.uk/getconnected