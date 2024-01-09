Shropshire entrepreneur named on prestigious UK list

Helen Massy, from Baschurch, made it onto a list of 100 business women named in Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Helen runs her own medical and health writing business and, in 2019, founded a community interest company – Career Pursuit CIC – to support military spouses and partners through career change.

She was profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

Helen won praise for her dedication in supporting the Armed Forces community to find fulfilling careers around military life and said: “I’m deeply honoured to be included among such inspiring business women.

"This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective strength, resilience, and innovation within our community of accomplished female leaders.”

As well as celebrating women in business, the f:Entrepreneur campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK.

"As well as growing economic prosperity, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too.

"Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2024/