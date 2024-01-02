Shropshire business doubles farm machinery sales to £7m in 2023

The figures came after a rise in farm dispersal sales, which were held across an area spanning from the West Midlands to Mid and North Wales and Cheshire, while collective farm machinery auctions were held in Shrewsbury and Kidderminster throughout the year.

Halls, which has a network of offices across Shropshire, Powys and Worcestershire, reported there were nearly 22,200 individual lots sold at the 2023 sales compared to 16,257 lots in 2022.

“We had a tremendous year with farm dispersal sales,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“Traditionally, the autumn is the busiest time of the year for farm dispersal sales, but we were busy from January until the end of October.

“As our good reputation grows by word of mouth in farming circles, we are extending our geographical reach and attracting new clients.

"It’s very much a team effort which is driven from the top to the bottom to provide good service.

“We are also blessed with a very loyal company of sellers and buyers that come to our farm machinery sales and the MartEye platform ensures that we have a worldwide online audience. “I would like to say a big thank you to everybody who has supported our sales during 2023.”

Mr Dymond said some country estates were now taking farms back in-hand which had resulted in tenant farmers selling their machinery and livestock.

Farmers had also retired, changed farming policy, sold up due to rising costs or, sadly, passed away, which also explained the reasons for more farm dispersal sales during 2023.

“The high cost of new machinery and supply chain problems have increased demand for genuine, well maintained second hand machinery,” added Mr Dymond. “What is particularly attractive to buyers is the genuine nature of our sales. The majority of the machinery is unreserved which appeals to buyers because they know they can come and buy the machinery they want."