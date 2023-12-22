The Wellington cafe delivering kindness at Christmas

Donna Miles, who owns the Bowring Park Café in the town, makes it her annual festive mission to help local people in need.

“We put together gift bags and treat boxes and deliver them around Telford to families who are struggling,” said Donna.

“Many of our wonderful customers and members of the public donate items and we also buy a lot of things as it is our way of helping others.

“The tradition started in 2020 when we decided that as a business we would help the community and it was especially needed during lockdown.

“It has grown since then and this year we put together 83 parcels for children, which included things such as games, pyjamas, colouring books and chocolates. It is rewarding knowing that we are helping children who would otherwise go without a Christmas gift.

“We also delivered 27 boxes for older people, featuring items such as Christmas puddings, blankets, scarves, toiletries as well as food items such as biscuits,” Donna added.

She said the appeal for donations is launched in November, and customers and members of the public nominated families and older residents to receive the gifts.

Paola Armstrong, of Love Wellington, added: “It’s such a lovely to thing for Donna to do and just shows what a fantastic community we live in here in Wellington.

“So many of the businesses have come up with various incentives to help those who will be struggling this Christmas – it’s a warm feeling to know that we’re all in this together.”