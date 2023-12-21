Deal struck to buy bingo halls including one in Telford

Real Fun Group Ltd has completed the successful acquisition, out of administration, of the clubs, including Globe, Donnington, and their freeholds from Majestic Bingo Limited.

The acquisition expands Real Fun Group's portfolio to 10 throughout England and Wales, whilst safeguarding the roles of more than140 individuals.

Apollo, Rhyl and Majestic, Worcester are other sites which were previously owned by Majestic Bingo, which entered administration in July.

Tim Bateson, director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Having been appointed in July and traded the business for nearly six months, we are absolutely delighted to have achieved this going concern sale.

"This not only will see all eight venues continue to trade, but also safeguards jobs and ensures continuity for the communities which these clubs serve.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the many stakeholders who have provided support to the administration team since our appointment, including customers, suppliers and Majestic’s dedicated staff. Their support has enabled us to conclude this transaction which will enable the business to continue under new ownership.”

Kevin McGinnigle, CEO of Real Fun Group, added: "I'm incredibly excited by this opportunity.

"This was a well-run business that was hit with devastating luck over the last few years, and I can't wait to work with the team. To sit here today, knowing we’re able to keep so many people in work is an unbelievable feeling.

"Undoubtedly there is a lot of work ahead of us and I’m confident we’ve got the right people within the business to make this a huge success for everyone concerned.

"Coming from a family of bingo players, I’m aware of the role that local bingo clubs play in their community and to get the opportunity to keep these historic clubs open for our customers is just fantastic."

Sarah Teal, of Shoosmiths’ Corporate Restructuring & Advisory Team, who acted for Real Fun Group, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have supported Real Fun Group with this acquisition, securing the future of these bingo clubs that are integral to the communities in which they operate and securing jobs in time for Christmas.”