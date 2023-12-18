New state-of-the-art beauty salon opens doors in Telford

House of Beauty, led by award-winning aesthetic practitioner Tanita Whitney, has opened its doors in Wellington Road, Donnington.

“We were working on the final touches right up until we midnight to make sure everything was ready and our guests got to experience and see every part of the salon first hand and to enjoy the atmosphere during the day," said Tanita.

Inside the salon

“We are thrilled the salon is up and running.

"We have clients already attending and we are consistently receiving customers who have popped in to have a look around and look at the list of treatments available.

"The feedback has been amazing too, I know the salon is stunning and I don’t think people expected it to be as luxurious and relaxing as it is."

Telford & Wrekin Mayor Arnold England attended the launch day with fellow councillors Fiona Doran, Kelly Middleton and Helena Morgan. He officially cut the ribbon with a large number of guests in attendance.

The salon boasts over 200 services available at any time from aesthetics and hair to sunbeds, lashes and brow treatments.

The salon staff with Tanita

Ricky Jackson, Director of property and renovation experts The Link from Wolverhampton, prepared the salon for the launch.

"We were given the designers brief," he said.

"Once we had access to the property we worked around the clock, sourcing the highest quality materials and providing a skilled team to complete the job, which we did within 10 weeks and to the deadline."

Tanita with the mayor Arnold England

"House of Beauty was our biggest project to date and the results are outstanding, I am so proud of what the Link achieved. I don’t know a lot about beauty treatments personally, but I know this project will be a blueprint for future salons.”