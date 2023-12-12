Revealed: Shropshire enjoys £767 million shot in the arm from tourism

Figures released by official tourism organisation Visit Shropshire show the full extent of benefits brought to the county in 2022.

Of the 10,040,000 people who visited, there were 1,410,000 overnight stays and 8,630,000 day trips.

In addition a total of 8,474 people are now employed in the county’s tourism sector.

Mark Hooper, project lead of Visit Shropshire, said: “The latest figures highlight the huge contribution that tourism and hospitality businesses make to the Shropshire economy.

“There has been a 6.4 per cent increase in overnight stays when compared to 2019.