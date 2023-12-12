Claimant count figures for West Midlands as UK unemployment holds steady

Across the West Midlands numbers claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, rose by 975 to 178,915 in November – 4.9 per cent of the working population.

Shropshire saw a slight rise in claimants at 4,270 while Telford & Wrekin numbers dropped slightly to 4,020 from 4,045 in the previous month.

For Powys, the claimant total was flat at 1,690 (2.2 per cent on the working population).

Wolverhampton claimant figures dropped to 12,075 (7.3 per cent) from 12,180 but figures in Dudley rose to 9,115, from 9,050.

In Sandwell, claimant count numbers were up slightly at 13,555 from 13,505but Walsall claimant figures fell by ten to 9,510 (5.5 per cent of the working population). The number of claimants in Birmingham stood at 63,535.

Staffordshire's total claimants stood at 15,030, a rise of 75 on the previous month.

Claimants in South Staffordshire were 1,710, a rise of 10, while Lichfield figures dropped from 1,460 to 1,445

Cannock Chase had 25 more claimants at 2,100 (3.3 per cent) and Stafford was up 50 at 2,075 (2.5 per cent). Tamworth's figures stand at 1,670 (3.4 per cent of the working population).

Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, had a rise of 30 to 1,815 (3.1 per cent).

The claimant count figures come as pay growth has eased back at the fastest pace for two years, while vacancies dropped further in the longest run of declines on record, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said private sector regular earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.3 per cent in the three months to October, down from 7.8 per cent in the previous three months. This was the steepest fall in earnings growth since the three months November 2021.

But despite easing back, pay growth outstripped inflation at the fastest pace for more than two years, up 1.2 cent after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) into account.

In further signs of a weakening UK jobs market, the ONS said the number of vacancies fell for the 17th month in a row, down by 45,000 in the three months to November to 949,000 – the longest period of decline on record.

The rate of unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 cent in the three months to October, but more real-time figures estimated the number of workers on UK payrolls fell by 13,000 in November to 30.2 million.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Job vacancies fell again. This is now the longest period of decline on record, longer than in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 downturn. Nevertheless, the number of vacancies still remains well above its pre-pandemic level.

“While annual growth in earnings remains high in cash terms, there are some signs that wage pressure might be easing overall.

“However, as inflation has been falling more quickly, pay continues to grow in real terms.”