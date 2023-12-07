New luxury salon on its way to Telford

House of Beauty will open on Wellington Road, Donnington and the team behind it say the 5,000 square foot space is set to be 'an industry game changer'.

It will be ready for business on December 11 and is being brought to the region by former Thomas Telford student and award-winning aesthetic practitioner Tanita Whitney.

Tanita Whitney

Ricky Jackson, another ex-Thomas Telford student and Director of Property and Renovation experts The Link in Wolverhampton, is currently preparing the building for the biggest transformation project the business has done to date.

“Not only does House of Beauty have the very best practitioners, who are all at the top of their game, but the salon itself will be an experience in elegance and quality," Ricky said.

"We want people to come to House of Beauty and leave feeling like they have visited a quality prestigious business that would give the very best a run for their money!”

The salon will become a professional international training centre for future practitioners to become qualified in all the latest beauty treatments making the rounds, ensuring safety and quality is at the highest level, and bringing new innovations in beauty, health and wellbeing.

It will boast treatments including aesthetics, a tanning salon, brow, lash and nail specialists and a massage room.

Interior design professionals Home by Manvir took Tanita’s vision and have designed the space.