Pet shops, pubs, bookshops and barbers celebrated in Telford High Street Heroes awards
Businesses across Telford and Wrekin have won praise for the positive impact they have had on their local high street.
Twenty-two 'High Street Heroes' have been announced in towns across the borough, nominated by residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to their community.
Telford & Wrekin councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on December 2.
The annual, national campaign encourages shoppers to go local in the run-up to Christmas.
The winter 2023 High Street Heroes winners include a range of businesses across the borough, from pet shops to pubs, and bookshops to barbers.
Councillor Lee Carter said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for winter 2023 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.
“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.
“We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.
“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”
High Street Heroes (winter 2023) winners:
Dawley: Dawley Pet Supplies, Morgan Payne & Knightly, Golden Rolls
Ironbridge: The Bolthole, The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, Moonshine & Fuggles, Darlingtons of Ironbridge
Madeley: Anstice Pharmacy, The Foresters Arms, Sweet Little Things, Kebab King
Newport: The Travel Store, Brockton Care, House of Evie, Tiny Town Newport
Oakengates: Pamper Me Pretty Hair & Beauty, Powerpoint Stores Ltd, Woodenhill Cafe
Wellington: Harleys Barber Shop, The Book-Ends, Odd Pals, The Green Cove.