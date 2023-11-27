Pet shops, pubs, bookshops and barbers celebrated in Telford High Street Heroes awards

Twenty-two 'High Street Heroes' have been announced in towns across the borough, nominated by residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to their community.

Telford & Wrekin councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington in the run-up to Small Business Saturday on December 2.

The annual, national campaign encourages shoppers to go local in the run-up to Christmas.

The winter 2023 High Street Heroes winners include a range of businesses across the borough, from pet shops to pubs, and bookshops to barbers.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes for winter 2023 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“We are delighted to present each of these businesses with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday which encourages people to support local businesses.

“Our small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”

High Street Heroes (winter 2023) winners:

Dawley: Dawley Pet Supplies, Morgan Payne & Knightly, Golden Rolls

Ironbridge: The Bolthole, The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, Moonshine & Fuggles, Darlingtons of Ironbridge

Madeley: Anstice Pharmacy, The Foresters Arms, Sweet Little Things, Kebab King

Newport: The Travel Store, Brockton Care, House of Evie, Tiny Town Newport

Oakengates: Pamper Me Pretty Hair & Beauty, Powerpoint Stores Ltd, Woodenhill Cafe

Wellington: Harleys Barber Shop, The Book-Ends, Odd Pals, The Green Cove.