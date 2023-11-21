Beth Heath is head of the clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler and also a partner at the firm.

She has established an impressive record specialising in high value, complex cases including birth injuries, maternal deaths and delay in diagnosis.

Beth, who was named the 2022 Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the Year, has now been further recognised as one of the leading lawyers in her field by being appointed to the highly specialist legal panel of Action Against Medical Accidents (AvMA).

AvMA is a patient-focused charity which helps people who have suffered injury following avoidable medical accidents or errors.

The charity looks for solicitors who not only have the highest levels of expertise and experience, but also who are prepared to go the extra mile for their clients.

Beth said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the specialist panel. AvMA is an amazing charity committed to helping people and their loved ones during what is likely to be the most difficult time of their lives.

“The charity supports individuals whose lives are often totally devastated by failings and errors, helping them through the process of getting their lives back on track.

“It is so important that people who find themselves in these circumstances have a voice through a professional who can guide them through the necessary legal procedures in order to get the compensation they deserve, and also to find the answers to questions that may otherwise be denied.”

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Congratulations to Beth on successfully applying to join the AvMA Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel – it is a great honour and fully deserved.

“AvMA is a charity which campaigns for patient safety and justice for those who have suffered clinical negligence and was the first organisation to develop a specialist clinical negligence panel – a body that has come to represent an essential quality mark for those clinical negligence practitioners who place clients at the centre of their practice.”

Beth joins fellow clinical negligence specialists Lucy Small and Emma Broomfield on the AvMA panel.