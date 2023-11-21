Human Results, based in Telford, is collecting food, bedding and treats for two animal charities at its base at the Telford Innovation Centre in Priorslee.

Hilbrae Dog Rescue and Sleapy Cat Rescue, both based in Shropshire, are close to the heart of Human Results staff member, Susan Husband, who decided to launch a campaign to support them.

“Both Hilbrae and Sleapy Cat Rescue do such a tremendous job of rehoming dogs and cats, and they are always in need of food and bedding for their animals,” she said.

“I spoke to the team here at Human Results and they were happy for me to place a collection box near our offices at Telford Innovation Centre.

“A lot of businesses are based here, so we are hopeful that people will see the appeal and donate items of food and bedding, which I know will be gratefully received by both charities.”

Hilbrae Dog Rescue’s kennels are in Cold Hatton, near Telford, and the charity has been rehoming dogs since 2013. Sleepy Cat Rescue, based in Sleap, near Wem, rehomes cats across Shropshire.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said he was happy to support such well-loved charities.

He said: “We have been doing a lot of fundraising for charity this year to celebrate our 20th anniversary, and when Susan mentioned that Hilbrae and Sleapy were in desperate need of food and bedding, we were very happy to help.

“People are already being very generous and we are looking forward to delivering the collection box to each charity in December as an early Christmas gift for the dogs and cats in their care.”

If you would like to donate but can’t get to the Telford Innovation Centre, email susan@human-results.co.uk