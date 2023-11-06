When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK? The best deals and how to avoid scams

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, takes place every November. Its roots go back to mid-20th century America where retailers used to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving.

Since then Black Friday has evolved into a major international shopping event that typically runs from Friday right through to Monday - dubbed ‘Cyber Monday’.

Millions of deals are set to drop across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more, with mammoth sales.

Popular brands from Lego, Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Asos, Missoma to Nintendo and Cult Beauty, all take part.

Some firms including Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys have already begun some sales.

Amazon is starting its sale early, with new deals going live every day from midnight Friday, November 17 until the end of Monday, November 27.

Black Friday this year falls on November 24, with the 2023 sales taking place between Friday, November 24 and Monday, November 27.

Below are some of the best deals that are are on sale right now:

Black Friday deals available now

How to avoid Black Friday scams

Figures released by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that, in 2021, consumers were scammed out of £15.3m during the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period.

As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers.

Advice includes setting up a two-step verification on accounts and using random-word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts.

It also recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders, and looking for the closed padlock icon in the web address bar whenever you pay for something online - as this means your connection is secure.

*This article was first published by Isabella Boneham on nationalworld.com.