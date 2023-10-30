Shropshire businesses can learn more on innovation and growth

Mark Schneider Head of business development and delivery.

The November 8 event at the University Centre Shrewsbury will examine just what forms innovation can take in a business - and includes a workshop so businesses can create their own innovation action plan.

It is being organised by the Marches Growth Hub – the region’s leading business support service which is delivered by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership – with support from Innovate UK, Innovate UK EDGE and partners.

Mark Schneider, head of business development and delivery at the Marches LEP said: “This event will have something for everyone to help them learn about the help available for businesses to innovate and grow.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of successful businesses and the event brings together experts to showcase the range of specialist support and funding available.”

The event starts at 9am with coffee and pastries. Experts from Innovate UK and Innovate UK Edge will stage the first session, looking at innovation in the real world and how many companies are already innovating without necessarily realising it.

The day’s second session will look at how Knowledge Transfer Partnership funding can help you grow your business before Hugh Dennis from Reclaim Tax UK, provides information and examples of how businesses can benefit from R&D tax credits.

It concludes with an hour-long workshop led by Malcolm Harold, scale up director, Innovate UK EDGE, to provide a simple and fast innovation diagnostic to help any business prepare their own innovation plan.

To register for the event, which will finish at 1pm, visit https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/innovation-learn-about-help-for-businesses-to-innovate-and-grow/

The Marches Growth Hub is also staging a free seminar on November 16 to help businesses craft winning bids for future business.

The half-day workshop is being presented by experts from RTFQ-ATFQ Limited, APMP-accredited practitioners who have been crafting winning bids since 1996, and is open to all SMEs in the Marches.

It gets under way with networking over tea, coffee and pastries from 8.30am with the workshop running from 9am-noon.