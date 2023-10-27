New owner for car parts chain

The GSF Car parts branch in Wolverhampton

Former Euro Car Parts founder Sukhpal Ahluwalia has taken over GSF Car Parts and has been appointed executive chairman.

The Ahluwalia Family Office is investing in Sutton Coldfield-based GSF alongside Epiris private equity.

Steve Horne will be the new chief executive of the parts supplier which operates 180 branches across the UK and Ireland, supplying thousands of independent garages, national chains and retail customers with high quality parts, specialist training, tools and equipment.

Mr Ahluwalia grew ECP from a single car accessories store in London into the largest car parts distributor and retailer in the UK, with 260 branches nationwide and annual sales of over £1.2 billion.

He said: “This is a hugely exciting time for GSF Car Parts, and I look forward to working with all of our valued team members, customers, and global suppliers as we start on this new journey together. I have a huge respect for the GSF team, including the business’ hard-working branch team members and head office colleagues. Relationships have always been at the centre of GSF’s success, and that’s something that we’re going to double down on.”

Mr Horne said: “We will turn the business into a fast-growth, sales-focused company with our customers, suppliers, and team members at its heart. This growth plan will deliver opportunities across the industry: new sales channels for our valued global suppliers, added convenience for our important customers, and new roles for our knowledgeable team members.”

The appointments reunite Mr Ahluwalia and Mr Horne, who previously worked together at Euro Car Parts.