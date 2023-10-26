Jo joins team at Roger Parry & Partners

Roger Parry & Partners has revealed Shrewsbury's Jo Woollam has joined the team and brings a wealth of knowledge with almost 20 years of experience working within the property market.
Richard Corbett, Partner in Roger Parry & Partners said: “I am delighted that Jo has recently joined our team.
"Being a member of the NAEA Propertymark, Jo provides qualified and professional advice to clients.
"She also brings a wealth of experience to our residential team.”
Jo said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and largest teams of property specialists and estate agents in Shrewsbury and mid Wales.”