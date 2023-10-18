Shropshire credit union to join international day

Karen Farrow

This year will mark the 75th anniversary of the ICU Day which celebrates the contribution that credit unions, including Shropshire’s Just Credit Union, make to their local community.

Karen Farrow, chief officer of Just Credit Union, said today: “ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members work towards achieving their financial goals.

“Just Credit Union is very much rooted in our local communities of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin and ICU day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fact that we are also part of a very large global community that operates to the same inclusive co-operative and ethical values.

“Credit unions were built on the principle of ‘people helping people’ which is a philosophy we have seen in action for more than 100 years.

“This involves credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of under served communities. We are proud to be a part of this tradition.”

Karen added: “Just Credit Union really does help its local community and economy and what people save with us is lent to local people at fair and equitable rates. Interest charged pays to run the credit union rather than corporate profits.