New wedding venue that opened last summer makes awards finals

A recent wedding taking place at Stockton House on the Apley Estate

Stockton House, a Georgian Grade II listed country manor, is part of the Apley Estate in Bridgnorth.

The house, which is owned and run by the estate, was only opened as a wedding venue in August 2022, but despite this it has made the finals in two categories in the West Midlands Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).

Stockton House is in the running to win the Best Venue (other) in the West Midlands and the region's Best Newcomer at the awards ceremony to be held on November 13 at the Edgbaston Park Hotel in Birmingham.

If the team are successful in winning one or both of their categories, they will then go onto the finals of the national awards.

Venue Manager, Amy Applegarth, said the team at Stockton House were "thrilled" to have made the finals.

She said: "We're thrilled that Stockton House has been nominated. We have been open just over a year so it is very exciting to be nominated in such a short time. We are not a huge events venue, we have capacity for 100 guests, but the team works tirelessly to provide a dedicated and personal service to our couples."

She added that Stockton House was not the only wedding industry business on the estate to have been made finalists of the TWIA.

Emmie Victoria Hair, a leased business on the Apley Estate, has been shortlisted for Best Hair Stylists in the West Midlands, while Brides View, another independent business on the estate, has been named as a finalist for Best Bride Retailer.