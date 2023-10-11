Young Shropshire baker 'in tears' after shop left severely damaged two weeks after opening

Damaged interior at Immi's Cakes and Bakes. Photo: Immi's Cakes and Bakes

Imogen Kelly opened Immi’s Cakes and Bakes at 32 St Mary’s Street, Newport, on Saturday, September 30, and has enjoyed two sell-out weekends so far.

However a Facebook post on Wednesday morning showed severe damage to the shop's interior.

Imogen wrote: "I’m absolutely in tears writing this post. Unfortunately we won’t be open this weekend (Friday 13th/ Saturday 14th).

"Seeing this and all the hard work that’s gone into my shop it just breaks my heart.

"I’m just in complete shock that this has happened. I’m sorry if you were planning on coming this weekend.

"Thank you for understanding and I’ll keep you all updated."

No cause for the damage has been given yet.

Imogen - 'Immi' - was greeted with a queue of customers on opening day and has already received glowing reviews and praise, with people taking to social media to describe her cakes as 'amazing'.

The store's opening hours are on Fridays and Saturdays, and she has sold out every day she has opened so far.

The young businesswoman won a contract to bake 22,000 cookies for the Polar Express at the Telford Steam Railway last Christmas, previously said she was ‘lost for words’ after securing the premises.

Speaking earlier this month, she said: “The dream has always been to open a shop in Newport," she said. "I have dreamt about this moment for years."

Imogen, who grew up in the town, has always enjoyed baking but started to take things seriously during the pandemic, while studying at the University of Warwick.