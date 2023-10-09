New venue for service of thanksgiving for life of Shropshire businessman Ray Grocott

Ray Grocott pictured at Prees Cricket & Recreation Club (1)

Family, friends and former colleagues of Ray Grocott, the former owner of Grocontinental, in Whitchurch, will gather for a service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life.

The location for the service has now changed and will be held at the Grocott Heritage Centre, at Brookdale, in Station Road, Prees SY13 2DW at 1.30pm.

Car parking and pick-up points for a shuttle bus service to the Grocott Heritage Centre will be available at Prees Medical Centre and Prees Cricket & Recreation Club. Limited disability parking spaces will be available at the Heritage Centre.

Ray is survived by his children Ruth, David and Linda, son-in-law Hugues, daughter-in-law Kirsty, Linda’s partner Robin and grandchildren, Louis, Charlie, Alfie, Honor, Minnie, Mia and Natasha.

Daughter Linda said: “Dad will be remembered for the success he achieved in his working life, but we know that he will also be remembered for the support he gave to others through his kindness and generosity.

"He never saw barriers in life, just a clear way forward to get the job done, no matter what it was. He was intelligent, positive and always wanted to give people an opportunity and a chance in life.