Extra jet for Birmingham as summer 2025 programme grows

Leisure airline Jet2.com will be putting an extra aircraft in place at Birmingham Airport as it scales up its operation in the summer of 2025.

Jet2.com will have 16 aircraft at Birmingham Airport for its 2025 summer season

The Airbus A321 will increase the airline's fleet at Birmingham to 16.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced that their biggest ever Summer Sun programme is now on sale for 2025 from Birmingham. There will be 44 destinations including the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal

There will be more than 210 departing weekly flights from Birmingham Airport during peak periods in summer 2025.

Jet2 will also be announcing new leisure city destinations from Birmingham for that summer.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to book their summer sun early and get the best availability and choice.

"As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have listened to what our customers are telling us and reacted by putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale from Birmingham Airport nice and early."

Tom Screen, aviation director of Birmingham Airport said: “As we enter the autumnal season and the evenings draw in, what a better way for our customers to think about their summer 2025 holidays.

"Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering 44 direct sunshine destinations to Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal direct from Birmingham Airport.”

