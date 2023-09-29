Intrepid team from HLM help raise thousands for charity

Staff from HLM Property Management in Shrewsbury and Lambert Smith Hampton have raised more than £5,000 for charity after conquering a gruelling challenge.

The team at the start
Teams from both took part in the Race for the Peak event on Saturday to raise money for Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

They took part in a 15km trek, scaled rock faces, navigated weaselling routes, and bravely abseiled through tricky terrain.

Together, they took an incredible 21,000 steps in the challenge and have raised £4,600 plus a further £929 in Gift Aid.

Members of the group on the challenge

A spokesperson for HLM said: "A massive shout out to Sophie Wisdom, who masterfully organised this unforgettable event.

"And thank you to our amazing sponsors, Ligtas Consultancy and Training Limited, Lockton and Swaine Allen Solicitors."

Earlier this summer, property managers and administrators from HLM in Shrewsbury took part in the Dragon Boat Race recently.

The team helped raise money for Severn Hospice as they paddled their way along the River Severn in majestic 40ft Dragon Boats.

As a result of their fantastic efforts, they managed to raise a whopping £1,370 for the charity.

