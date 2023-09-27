Wellbeing experts set to share advice Shropshire Chamber expo

Simon Cater

Health Cash Plan experts from not-for-profit provider Paycare will be attending the Connectin Business Expo at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday, October 11.

The Shropshire Chamber of Commerce event is free to attend – whether or not the business is a member of the Chamber – but places must be pre-booked.

Simon Cater, Corporate Account Manager at Paycare, said: “Previous events run by Shropshire Chamber have always been fantastic to be a part of, enabling us to chat with business owners and team leaders from across the county about the support they provide for their teams.

“Employee health and wellbeing is such a crucial topic, high on the agenda of most companies right now, and so we’re sure there will be plenty of questions about Health Cash Plans on the day – as well as more generally about the types of support which can be put in place to ensure staff stay as physically, emotionally and financially well as possible.

“Whether we’re talking about the long-term effects of the pandemic or the continued cost of living crisis, there are so many pressures on employees – and we know most businesses are keen to assist as much as they can, while also striving to continue running their organisation in a cost-effective and productive way.

“So it’s no surprise that Health Cash Plans are as relevant as ever, and remain a vital component of the workplace wellbeing strategy of a huge proportion of businesses in Shropshire and beyond.

“At Paycare, we’re gearing up to celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2024, so anyone coming to chat to the team at our stand during the expo can rest assured that we know our stuff when it comes to Health Cash Plans and wellbeing at work!”

To book your free place at the event, simply visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/connectin-business-expo-book-to-visit-2