Telford firm provides n-ice support for talented National League star Grace

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire business is throwing its support behind a Telford-based ice hockey player who is hoping to secure a place in the Team GB squad.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, with Grace Garbett
Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, with Grace Garbett

Grace Garbett, 19, currently plays for Solihull Vixens women’s team and Altrincham Aces in the National Ice Hockey League - one of only a handful of women competing in the professional men’s game.

Human Results, employment law and HR advisors in Telford, are sponsoring Grace to help with ongoing costs as she develops her career as a professional athlete.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Grace as she grows her career.

“She has already been selected for Team GB and is hoping to continue her upward trajectory next season.

“Human Results is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year so it seems a fitting time to give something back to an inspiring local woman like Grace.

"We look forward to watching her sporting career flourish over the coming years.”

Grace said the support of businesses like Human Results was vital to enable her to continue with her hockey career.

She added: “My sport is entirely self-funded, which means I need to cover training and travel costs of more than £400 a month.

“I am extremely grateful to Alasdair and the team at Human Results for their support, which will be a great help towards meeting those ongoing costs.”

Human Results is holding a charity bingo night at Oxley Park Golf Club on October 19 and tickets are available by emailing ben@human-results.co.uk

All proceeds will go to The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic abuse, Maninplace, which supports homeless people in Telford, Access to Business, which provides help for people looking for employment, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which supports charities and organisations in the area.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Grassroots
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News