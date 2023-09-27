Telford firm provides n-ice support for talented National League star Grace

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, with Grace Garbett

Grace Garbett, 19, currently plays for Solihull Vixens women’s team and Altrincham Aces in the National Ice Hockey League - one of only a handful of women competing in the professional men’s game.

Human Results, employment law and HR advisors in Telford, are sponsoring Grace to help with ongoing costs as she develops her career as a professional athlete.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Grace as she grows her career.

“She has already been selected for Team GB and is hoping to continue her upward trajectory next season.

“Human Results is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year so it seems a fitting time to give something back to an inspiring local woman like Grace.

"We look forward to watching her sporting career flourish over the coming years.”

Grace said the support of businesses like Human Results was vital to enable her to continue with her hockey career.

She added: “My sport is entirely self-funded, which means I need to cover training and travel costs of more than £400 a month.

“I am extremely grateful to Alasdair and the team at Human Results for their support, which will be a great help towards meeting those ongoing costs.”

Human Results is holding a charity bingo night at Oxley Park Golf Club on October 19 and tickets are available by emailing ben@human-results.co.uk