Revival of closed Shropshire pub moves a step closer

The Horse & Jockey Pub

The Horse and Jockey in Northwood was forced to close after being severely impacted by rising energy prices and cost-of-living challenges.

A group called Friends of the Horse and Jockey was formed to look at ways of saving the pub, with businesses and members of the public asked to pledge money to own a stake in it, should it by bought and reopened.

Approval was also given for an application for government funding from the Community Ownership Fund, with a £240,000 grant in place.

And now the community group, which has brought together over 80 shareholders, has confirmed a deal for the club is almost complete.

In an update, the group posted: "Searches have concluded, and our solicitor is in the process of drafting the final documents.

"With our loan secured and funds ready, we are now awaiting the release of our Government Community Grant.

"We are aiming for completion around the end of October, but we are unable to provide a precise date at this moment.

"However, we are heading in the right direction. The Horse and Jockey has been closed for over a year, so there will be some necessary preparations before we can open."