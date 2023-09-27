Brewer outlines all the changes made to historic Shrewsbury pub - including an altered name

Henry Tudor House has been renamed the Henry Tudor Inn 1429, with brewer Joule's saying the new name marks both its historical significance as an "inn" during Henry Tudor's stay and the carbon-dated construction date of 1429.
A county brewer has changed the name of an historic Grade I listed pub that is nearly ready to re-open in Shrewsbury town centre.
