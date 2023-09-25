Persimmon commits to sustainable practices as Telford office made more environmentally friendly

Persimmon has made changes at its office

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has made changes to its office to ensure it is operating at a high level of energy efficiency, with a range of other measures also put in place to make the office more environmentally friendly.

The project, led by Assistant Accountant Chris Raybould, has involved the installation of solar panels on the roof of the office, which has resulted in a 68 per cent decrease in kWh as well as changes to office lighting, increased recycling policies and a commitment to reducing the amount of paper on a day-to-day basis.

Mr Raybould said: “Sustainability is extremely important for any business to carry out. It has been an exciting journey, implementing changes around the West Midlands office to become more environmentally friendly, especially in the current climate.

“It is important for positive changes to happen in the short term, which will then have a big impact in the future. Making changes to the West Midlands office is just the start and I hope to make the region more sustainable and environmentally friendly in the future.”

The developer has also worked on range of community initiatives focused on the environment, including restoring a valuable piece of heather land to help with one of the UK’s fastest declining and critical habitats at Telford Nature Reserve.