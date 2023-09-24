New Shropshire recruitment agency has focus on hospitality

Top Table Personnel Directors, Edward Danks and Patrick O'Grady

Top Table Personnel says it will offer recruitment in all areas of the hospitality sector, including kitchen and bar staff, chefs, and hotel management.

The brand is part of the DMOS People recruitment group based in Shrewsbury.

The business is headed up by Edward Danks and Patrick O'Grady, who have over 30 years of experience in the hospitality sector.

Co-Director Edward said: “We’re here to help the hospitality sector to thrive, following a problematic period with Brexit, the pandemic and now a cost of living crisis.

“We want hospitality businesses to be able to offer a great service, not a rushed, understaffed one.

"Our mission is to find the right people for every business to help improve staff retention.”

Demand for UK hospitality workers has risen by 46 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels according to ONS data, something which Co-Director, Patrick O'Grady, wants to help tackle.

“We want to partner with hospitality businesses across the UK, and especially here in Shropshire,” he said.