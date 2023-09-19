'Getting to the 'next level': Shrewsbury's potential highlighted at Downing Street meeting

Mike Matthews and other visitors at the Downing Street event which was hosted by Franck Petitgas

Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel and chair of Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), was among the guests at a meeting of business owners arranged by Enterprise Nation, where he put his views to the Prime Minister's lead business adviser, Franck Petitgas.

Mr Matthews said: “It was a really positive discussion and Mr Petitgas was genuinely interested in what we had to say.

“I was there to represent Shrewsbury as well as the Prince Rupert, so I raised the subject of how successful Shrewsbury has been over the past 10 years, and how the Government can support us to get to the next level.

“I said we have exceeded expectations as a town, and we are now ahead of comparable destinations in terms of sales figures and hotel occupancy, but what we have not yet tapped into is the American and Far Eastern markets.

“The potential is huge, and as a theme of the meeting was accessing new markets, I felt it appropriate to ask for Government support to put Shrewsbury alongside the likes of Bath, Chester and Harrogate for overseas tourist itineraries.