Interest already in new Shrewsbury office development with February 2024 completion date

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Steel frames are going up to signal the start of ground building works for a new construction at Shrewsbury Business Park.

The steels going up
The steels going up

Passers by will be able to see the work at 1 Anchorage Avenue.

The developers – Alaska Property Group – are speculatively building the offices in a show of confidence in the demand for grade A modern offices in the location.

How it will look

Letting agent Cooper Green Pooks already have the first floor under offer with the ground floor 280 sq m (3,014 sq ft) still available.

The target completion date is early February 2024.

The building occupies a prominent position at an entrance to the Business Park adjacent to local facilities and bus stops, with immediate access to the A5 Trunk Road leading to the A49 and M54.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News