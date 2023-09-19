Interest already in new Shrewsbury office development with February 2024 completion date

The steels going up

Passers by will be able to see the work at 1 Anchorage Avenue.

The developers – Alaska Property Group – are speculatively building the offices in a show of confidence in the demand for grade A modern offices in the location.

How it will look

Letting agent Cooper Green Pooks already have the first floor under offer with the ground floor 280 sq m (3,014 sq ft) still available.

The target completion date is early February 2024.