Interest already in new Shrewsbury office development with February 2024 completion date

Passers by will be able to see the work at 1 Anchorage Avenue.
The developers – Alaska Property Group – are speculatively building the offices in a show of confidence in the demand for grade A modern offices in the location.
Letting agent Cooper Green Pooks already have the first floor under offer with the ground floor 280 sq m (3,014 sq ft) still available.
The target completion date is early February 2024.
The building occupies a prominent position at an entrance to the Business Park adjacent to local facilities and bus stops, with immediate access to the A5 Trunk Road leading to the A49 and M54.