'Increased choice' as Telford's Frasers is base for Sports Direct

Published:

A bigger Sports Direct is now open at Telford Centre, with double the size of the previous store and a wider range of sports goods to choose from.

The Sports Direct in Frasers
Located within the new Frasers department store, the new 40,000 sq ft retail offering is packed with a range of renowned sports brands.

Outdoor enthusiasts and hikers can also find clothing and products in the expanded departments.

The new Sports Direct is also the new home for GAME with a large selection of games, equipment and gaming essentials.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said: “Whatever your sport, whatever your style, and whatever your ambition, Sports Direct offer such a wide range of choice.

"Whether it’s football, running, training, boxing, walking, dance, cycling or swimming, we’re sure customers will welcome the increased choice available to them."

Other recent openings at the centre include Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

