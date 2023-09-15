The Sports Direct in Frasers

Located within the new Frasers department store, the new 40,000 sq ft retail offering is packed with a range of renowned sports brands.

Outdoor enthusiasts and hikers can also find clothing and products in the expanded departments.

The new Sports Direct is also the new home for GAME with a large selection of games, equipment and gaming essentials.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said: “Whatever your sport, whatever your style, and whatever your ambition, Sports Direct offer such a wide range of choice.

"Whether it’s football, running, training, boxing, walking, dance, cycling or swimming, we’re sure customers will welcome the increased choice available to them."