Matthew Orme (left), Director, and Stephen Tuck, Sales Manager

The Shropshire-based business, which is sponsoring the event, is trialling the returnable service for its 750ml glass bottles.

Through its partnerships with Milk & More and Again, Wenlock Spring’s still and sparkling glass bottles can be collected from customer’s doorsteps, sorted, cleaned and dried before being returned to its bottling plant for refilling.

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: "We are very excited to be launching our new returnable/refillable bottle at the festival, which has put Shropshire on the map in terms of some of the best food and drink products you can find.

“Our business has built a strong reputation around sustainability by continually researching new technology and trialling new ventures.

“The launch of this new bottle illustrates our commitment to developing even more sustainable practices that help protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Organisers say this year’s Ludlow Food Festival, which will be held from September 8-10 at Ludlow Castle, is set to be "bigger and better than ever", with a host of renowned chefs, tours and tastings to suit everyone.

Matthew added: “We are proud to be sponsoring the festival once again and look forward to telling visitors all about our new returnable/refillable bottles as well as keeping them refreshed with our award-winning water.”

Wenlock Spring will also be running a competition for youngsters over the weekend with a family ticket to Paultons Park Home of Peppa Pig World up for grabs.

The company has built a strong reputation for providing premium quality spring water in the hospitality and specialist retail sectors.

It's still and sparkling spring water is available in stylish glass PET and cans, with a pack size for every occasion and location.

The second generation family business is based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge.