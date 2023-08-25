Shropshire beauty business celebrates 'amazing' 15 years

Nichola Witcomb

Nichola Witcomb-Tant, runs Nichola Witcombe-Tant Beauty & Makeup in Ford.

She set up the beauty therapy business after deciding on a career change, having previous worked in confectionery and patisserie.

“I was interested in fashion at the time,” she recalls. “I had started a degree in fashion design and I was hoping to learn more about pattern drafting.

“Unfortunately I soon discovered that this industry wasn’t for me as I’m far too sensitive!

“What I did discover was the way women are viewed in fashion and in the media. Back then, fashion designers only seemed to use women who were stick thin to model their work.

“Images we see in glossy magazines are, even now, often edited to perfection.

“Like most women, I would compare myself with these flawless images and would continually criticise the way I looked in the mirror.

“So I had a desire, from this point, to work with women and I felt incredibly passionate about making women feel good about themselves. Another passion of mine was, and remains, painting and drawing.

“I am very fortunate that, since I was a little girl my life has been art-oriented and this had a huge impact on my career as a beauty consultant and makeup artist.

“It has stood me in good stead and there was a natural progression to move from paper to a live canvas. So I enrolled at beauty college and never looked back.”

After college, Nichola learned more about makeup at The Jemma Kidd School of Makeup, in London.

She worked in salons, but had a vision to work for herself from home and eventually set up her own beauty studio.

It has grown from that point.

Her salon has been awarded a Gold Star Salon of Destination for two years running and she recently completed training in LED Photo Dynamic Therapy.

Nichola Witcomb

She can now offer courses of treatments for clients with Rosacea, acne, pigmentation and sensitivity.

“Moving forward, I would like to focus on more on bridal skincare,” she said. “Not just for the bride but also the mother of the bride.

“All brides want to look radiant on their wedding day and, as a bridal makeup artist, I know only too well the importance of beautiful healthy skin when it comes to achieving a flawless application.

“Skincare is something I’m very passionate about, I want my ladies to feel and look confident and beautiful.”

Nichola says she is extremely proud to have reached her 15th anniversary.

“Like everyone else who has been self-employed, facing hard times such as the pandemic, it has been a challenge,” she said. “I had the fear of not knowing what would happen to a business that was thriving one minute and then suddenly shutdown the next.

“My salon was closed for a good 12 months, on and off, during the lockdowns. The first thing I did was redecorate and I also opened a Facebook online salon where I would add videos and information for clients to help them with their own DIY skincare and beauty treatments at home."

Nichola Witcomb

“I think this helped to focus positively throughout a unpredictable time and, fortunately, my business recovered after the lockdowns.

“In fact, I had one of my most successful years in 2021-22 with more than 65 weddings booked in and regular clients coming back to me for treatments.

“It was amazing to be working again and seeing people – it’s times such as this that one realises how lucky we are, I was extremely grateful for my loyal clients.”

It’s her clients, Nichola says, who make her job worthwhile.

“My clients are the best part of my job,” she said. “I look forward to catching up with my regular clients.

“It feels like I’m meeting up with my girlfriends! And I feel extremely privileged to be part of a brides special day.