Bridgnorth BID plans in spotlight at meeting

The event, on September 12 from 5.30pm until 7pm at the Castle Hall, will be a chance for businesses and other interested organisations to find out more about the proposal.

“Work has been carried out over the last couple of months to look at how a BID might benefit Bridgnorth,” said Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, which promotes the town and its traders.

“With over 320 BIDs in the UK, including in Oswestry and Shrewsbury, this concept has been proven as an exciting way to manage and promote towns and high streets and may be a great opportunity for Bridgnorth.

“But the decision will ultimately rest with the businesses themselves as they will get the chance to vote on this – so it’s helpful to understand how a BID works and if it’s the right thing for our town.”

Mosaic Partnership, who are carrying out research into the initiative, are hosting the workshop.

Adele Nightingale, BID manager for Oswestry, and Mark Derham an Oswestry business owner but originally from Bridgnorth will also attend to answer any questions.

Mo Aswat of Mosaic Partnership said: "This will will be a chance to find about what a BID is, how it has worked elsewhere and what it could do for Bridgnorth.

“It is vital that local businesses become involved in the process as it is designed to provide control, leadership and finance to the business community and improve the trading environment in Bridgnorth.

“Therefore the thoughts and opinions of local people are central to this process and essential for shaping the future of the town.

“We hope that as many business as possible will be able to join us for this important session which will help us decide how Bridgnorth is managed and marketed in the coming years."